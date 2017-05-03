May 2 Primary Election Results Summary

Unofficial results of last night’s primary election are in. The news is mixed for several Miami Valley school districts.

Voters rejected school construction bond issues for Xenia and Valley View Schools. Voters also rejected a similar bond issue that was set to pay for renovations at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

School-renewal levies passed in Oakwood, Tipp City, Lebanon, and Yellow Springs. Voters in Beavercreek rejected a 6-mill school levy.

Income-tax increases were approved in Springfield and West Carrollton, while Phillipsburg voters rejected a proposed income-tax hike.

Miami Township voters okayed a bond issue that will fund the construction of a new fire station.

Springfield voters overwhelmingly approved a temporary income-tax increase, from 2 percent to 2.4 percent, to help fund road construction, police and fire services. Voters narrowly rejected an income-tax boost in November.

Official elections results are expected in the coming days.