WYSO

May 2 Primary Election Results Summary

By WYSO News Staff 28 minutes ago

Unofficial results of last night’s primary election are in. The news is mixed for several Miami Valley school districts.

Credit elycefeliz / Flickr/Creative Commons

 Voters rejected school construction bond issues for Xenia and Valley View Schools. Voters also rejected a similar bond issue that was set to pay for renovations at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

School-renewal levies passed in Oakwood, Tipp City, Lebanon, and Yellow Springs. Voters in Beavercreek rejected a 6-mill school levy.

Income-tax increases were approved in Springfield and West Carrollton, while Phillipsburg voters rejected a proposed income-tax hike.

Miami Township voters okayed a bond issue that will fund the construction of a new fire station.

 

Springfield voters overwhelmingly approved a temporary income-tax increase, from 2 percent to 2.4 percent, to help fund road construction, police and fire services. Voters narrowly rejected an income-tax boost in November.

Official elections results are expected in the coming days.

Tags: 
Primary Election
Voting
Board of Elections
Issue 2
City of Springfield

Related Content

Husted Weighs In On Voter Fraud Investigation

By Jan 27, 2017
Statehouse New Bureau

President Donald Trump says he thinks millions of illegal votes were cast in the November election though there hasn’t been any confirmation of that. So he is calling for a major investigation to look into votes, particularly those in California and New York.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted says there is no reason for the federal government to focus on ballots cast here because his office already does post-election investigations into claims of voter fraud and suppression.

“We’ve done one after each general election since I’ve been Secretary of State,” he says.

Voter Registration Deadline Monday For May Elections

By Apr 3, 2017
Columbia City Blog

Monday, April 3, is the last day to register to vote in the primary election this May.

For the first time, Ohioans can register to vote online at MyOhioVote.com. Voters can also register at their county board of elections office.

School levies, police levies and other tax issues will all be on the May ballot.

Steve Harsman, deputy director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, says voter registration is critical.

Help Wanted At Area Boards Of Elections

By Wayne Baker Apr 16, 2014

The lack of student interest and older residents unable to work the polls has created a shortage of workers.  Hundreds of positions need to be filled before the May 6th primary.

It takes 584 poll workers to get the job done in Greene County and right now the search is on to fill about 200 of those slots. Warren County needs nearly 150 more workers.

The problem in Montgomery County is even bigger.