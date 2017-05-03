Yellow Springs Police Officer In Charge On New Year's Eve To Leave Department

The village council voted this week to release Yellow Springs police officer Randall K. Hawley from employment. The negotiated separation takes effect May 4.

Hawley was the officer in charge during an altercation in the village at the annual New Year's Eve ball-drop celebrations.

An investigation into the incident found police acted inappropriately when they aimed stun guns at partygoers.

Video recorded at the scene showed officers driving police cruisers with lights flashing and sirens blaring through the crowd in an effort to break up the annual gathering just minutes after midnight.

Yellow Springs village manager Patti Bates says Hawley’s departure was mutually agreed upon.

“I think this is the best outcome for the village, which is what we were working towards. And now the village can make some positive progress in making some of the changes that we hope to make within the police department,” Bates says.

Hawley has been with the department for two years. Under the terms of the separation, his health benefits will continue through the end of this month.

A village statement says officials are continuing to work on improving police-community relations in conjunction with citizen groups, such as the 365 Project, along with the justice system task force appointed by the council.