Xenia City Schools Asks Voters Fund New School Construction

By April Laissle 3 minutes ago

The Xenia City School district is asking voters to fund construction of new school buildings. This is the second time the issue is on the ballot.

The district needs extra funding to replace their middle and high school buildings, which are both about 50 years old. District officials say the schools require constant repairs and no longer meet state guidelines.

The district has put a 4.2 mill bond issue on the May ballot. This would mean homeowners with property worth $100,000 would pay an additional $150 in taxes per year. A similar issue was rejected by voters last November.

The state has offered the district more than $28 million to pay for the project, but the rest of the funds must be raised locally. The district has until August to raise the money, or the state funds will go to another community.

The primary election will be held May 2.

 

