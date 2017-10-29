WYSO Weekend: October 29, 2017

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

As election day nears, advocates continue to lobby for and against a ballot measure that would limit how much Ohio could pay for prescription drugs. After months of political ads on both sides, some voters are confused about how the passage of Issue 2 could affect them. For more details about the proposal, WYSOs Jerry Kenney spoke with the Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau’s Andy Chow. Chow says if passed, Issue 2 would tie the cost of prescription drugs purchased by state agencies to the price paid by the VA.

Last week, workers at Fuyao Glass America in Moraine filed for representation with the United Auto Workers union. To learn more about the process of forming a union, and what to expect with next month’s Fuyao union vote, WYSO’s April Laissle spoke with a labor-relations expert. Matt Crawford is an attorney with the firm “Doll, Jansen and Ford” – it’s a Dayton practice that represents the interests of workers and unions. The firm is not involved in the Fuyao union effort.

Grace Norman is a sophomore at Cedarville University. She’s also the reigning Paralympic gold medalist in her class, winning at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games. And It’s been a busy 2017 for the young athlete. In March, she defended her PT5 championship at the Sarasota (CAMTRI) Paratriathlon American Championships. And In July, she took 1st place in her class in the ITU Paratriathlon Championship in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The 19 year-old nursing major is now one of five women across the country nominated for the Team USA Female Paralympic Athlete of the Year. We spoke to her this week on the Cedarville campus about her accomplishments, and what she wants for herself after college. Voters have until Monday, Oct. 30, to register their choice at awards.teamusa.org/vote.

Dayton’s Dia de los Muertos* celebration is this Sunday, October 29. The Day of the Dead is a Mexican Holiday that has its roots in Aztec rituals that honored the dead. Today, it’s celebrated in countries around the globe. Here in Dayton, there’s a parade, Mexican songs and dancing, and lots of altars designed to lead the spirits of lost loved ones back home. Community Voices producer Jason Reynolds says it promises to be a good time for both the dead…. And the living.

On November 4th, Indian Mound Reserve in Cedarville will host an underground railroad tour where visitors will hike and play the part of fugitive slaves on their journey. Naturalist Melissa Grosvenor will portray “Sadie,” a guide on the underground railroad who will explain the role lanterns played in the journey. And for the details we paid a visit to the Narrows reserve in Beavercreek to talk to Grosvenor who tells us the interactive tour will reveal what role Greene County played in the Underground Railroad.

Bill Felker has this week's Poor Will's Almanack.