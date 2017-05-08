WYSO Weekend: May 07, 2017

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:
- At the turn of the last century, movie theaters were often the centerpieces of entertainment in small-town America. One of these theaters, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, has gone through major changes since it was built 85 years ago.
- For Rediscovered Radio we return to 1971, when huge demonstrations were held in Washington, D.C., to protest the war in Vietnam. All Things Considered, NPR’s flagship news program, was born May 3, 1971. Among the stories listeners heard that day was a report by correspondent Jeff Kamen about defiant young anti-war protestors clashing with frustrated police officers. The organizers believed more peaceful-protest methods of the past weren’t working. Theirs was a more radical agenda. Community Voices producer Jocelyn Robinson has the story.
- Susan Jennings has been the executive director of The Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions since 2014. She joins us with updates on what’s new with the organization, and details about the upcoming Agraria Charrette planned for Saturday, May 20, 1-5 p.m. in Yellow Springs.
- Each year, the Yellow Springs School district hosts winter and spring Exhibition Nights at Mills Lawn and McKinney Middle School/Yellow Springs High School, where students from kindergarten through 12th grade make presentations to family and community members. The next Exhibition Nights will take place May 10 at 6 p.m., and at Mills Lawn on May 16 at 5:30 p.m. Joining us in studio is Yellow Springs Schools superintendent Mario Basora, who will talk about how the district's project-based learning approach aims to benefit students.
- Around 900 participants, speakers and volunteers from 42 states and 11 countries visited the city of Dayton over the weekend for the International Trails Symposium. It's the largest gathering of trail professionals in the world, held in a different city every other year. To learn more about the Dayton event we speak with Brent Anslinger, the outdoor recreation program manager at 5 Rivers Metroparks.