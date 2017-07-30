WYSO Weekend: July 30, 2017

Welcome to your weekly radio magazine, WYSO Weekend! Coming up in this week's program, we’ll explore the art and psychology behind tattooing, on Culture Couch. You’ll hear all about the 2nd annual Makers Faire taking place at Carillon Park next weekend. We’ve also got commentary from Bob Brecha, and Bill Felker has this week's Poor WIll’s Almanack. See full details below.

This summer, WYSO is bringing you stories of Ohioans living with disabilities. Today in our series Just Ask, we explore the topic of caregiving. Many people with disabilities in the Miami Valley rely on aides to help with day-to-day tasks. In this story from WYSO’s April Laissle, Michaela Feezer from Dayton explains what it feels like to clash with an aide you depend on everyday.

Tattoos have become a major part of our culture, and with over 20,000 tattoo parlors in the U.S. alone, tattooing has become a billion-dollar industry. But it’s the stories behind the ink that interested Community Voices Producer George Drake, Jr. and he went to Dayton to learn about some of them.

On WYSO CURIOUS, we answer a question from listener Holly Kozee of Springfield. Holly wanted to know about the abandoned buildings along the bike path in Goes Station, just South of Yellow Springs. Community voices reporter Renee Wilde has the explosive history behind the buildings, and the town.

Next week is round two of Dayton History and Carillon Park’s very successful Dayton Mini Maker Faire. Last year’s inaugural event drew more than 2,500 people. The event is a two-day celebration of people who - you guessed it, know how to make stuff. Some 90 exhibitors will feature live demonstrations and hands-on learning activities in robotics, rocketry, 3D printing, and more. To talk more about this years’ makers Faire, we spoke with Josh Cory of Make It Dayton - the group behind the Maker’s Faire, and Alex Heckman - the Director of Operations at Dayton History. Cory starts by telling us more about the organization he founded.

Today sustainability commentator Bob Brecha tackles a thorny question: how much energy does it take to make energy using wind turbines and solar panels.

Bob Brecha is a professor of Physics and Renewable and Clean Energy at the University of Dayton. He is Research Director of UD's Hanley Sustainability Institute and tweets at BobBrecha. For more stories and commentaries, visit our website, WYSO dot org.

Bill Felker brings clarity to the living world around us with Poor Will's Almanack.