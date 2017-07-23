WYSO Weekend: July 23, 2017

Welcome to WYSO Weekend, our weekly radio magazine! On this week's program, commentator Rebecca Rine ruminates on the her relationship with Facebook. We’ll bring you old case files from Dayton History, and a conversation with Scottish filmmaker Steven Lewis Simpson about his latest film Neither Wolf nor Dog. See full details below.

July marks nearly three decades since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law. All this month, WYSO is bringing you stories of Ohioans living with disabilities. It’s our series Just Ask: Talking About Disability. Today, WYSO producer Anna Lurie brings us a conversation between Lateef Brown and Todd Corthell. Both men suffered traumatic brain injuries in their twenties. And both are still grappling with recovery, decades later.

Both of Ohio’s United States senators weighed in this week on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. For this week’s PoliticsOhio, WYSO’s Jerry Kenney speaks with Jo Ingles from the Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau. Ingles says – despite ongoing partisan rancor in Washington over health reform – Ohio’s two senators are in agreement that some parts of the existing Affordable Care Act need to be changed.

On July 24th the independent film Neither Wolf nor Dog opens up at the Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs. The film is based on the award-winning novel by Kent Nerburn and features a remarkable performance by Elder Dave Bald Eagle, who was 95 years-old at the time of filming. To talk about the film we spoke with the filmmaker, Steven Lewis Simpson by phone from his home in Scotland?

Every year, Dayton History produces a play at the Old Montgomery County Courthouse. Each play is a reenactment of a high profile criminal case that made headlines in Dayton. The series is called “Old Case Files.” Like all good mysteries, there are twists and turns, but these cases are a little different. Even the actors don’t know the outcome. Community Voices producer Jason Reynolds has our story…

Old Case Files runs Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays now until August 6. Visit WYSO dot org to see photos of the actors and for more information about the show. Culture Couch is made possible by a generous grant from the Ohio Arts Council.

Earlier this week, Google began experimenting with a new interest curation app that aims to compete with Facebook. And lately, commentator Rebecca Rine has been thinking about her relationship with that social network