WYSO Weekend: July 16, 2017

Welcome to WYSO Weekend, our weekly radio magazine! On today's program, we new information on the opioid epidemic - a report on the overabundance of painkillers on the market and in the pipeline. Also the second feature in our Just Ask series, which looks at Ohioans living with disabilities. See more program details below.

This week, the Justice Department has announced it’s ending an investigation into the fatal shooting of John Crawford III, a black man who was killed by a white police officer inside a Beavercreek Wal-Mart in 2014. As WYSO’s April Laissle reports, a Crawford family attorney says the news comes as a major disappointment.

A new report on the opioid epidemic that has swept through Ohio the nation recommends more training and treatment -- and a different kind of review by the FDA of painkillers that are already on the market and new ones as they’re developed. For Ohio Public Radio, WKSU’s M.L. Schultze spoke with the Ohio researcher who was on the team that prepared the report for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

July marks nearly three decades since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law. All this month, WYSO is bringing you stories of Ohioans living with disabilities. It’s a series we’re calling Just Ask: Talking About Disability. Thousands of people with disabilities rely on public transit in the Miami Valley. And today, we take you to a workshop designed to give Greater Dayton RTA bus drivers personal insight into what many passengers with disabilities experience every day.

At least three big school districts are pleading with state education officials to take a close look at what they think is a major discrepancy. This has to do with the tests given to see if a third grader can advance to the next level in reading. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

This week Dayton Youth Radio comes to a close for the summer - today’s story is about a teenager’s relocation to a different part of the country.

Our very own Bill Felker gives clarity to the living world around us with Poor Will's Almanack.