WYSO Weekend: December 18, 2016

Welcome to WYSO Weekend, WYSO’s weekly radio magazine. On today’s program, WYSO’s occasional arts series, Culture Couch. We’ve got a powerful edition of Dayton Youth Radio and later in the program a tribute to astronaut and former Ohio Senator John Glenn.

This past week, Ohio Governor John Kasich took action on two bills restricting abortion in the state. One measure, known as the heartbeat bill, would have banned abortions at a fetus' first detectable heartbeat. Kasich did sign a second bill into law outlawing abortions after 20 weeks. For this week's Politics Ohio, we spoke with Robert Vaughn, assistant professor of criminology at Cedarville University, about how the 20-week bill changes the current abortion law in Ohio and what potential legal challenges may lie ahead.

Housing values in Montgomery County are expected to rise next year, according to preliminary data from the Montgomery County Auditor’s office. Auditor Karl Keith says the projections are based on what looks like an improving economy, a stronger real estate market and an increase in property sales.

Today on Dayton Youth Radio, we'll meet Centerville High School senior Kami Flanders who shares her struggle with mental illness. This story contains graphic language that some listeners may find disturbing.

On Veterans Voices, we hear from two veterans who never saw combat. Even though that’s the case for most men and women who serve in the military, Cody Stevens of Xenia and Cole Hamilton of Dayton have mixed feelings about not getting to deploy. Cole is an Army veteran and Cody is a Marine Corps veteran. Both are Wright State students.

That was Marine Corps veteran Cody Stevens talking with Army veteran Cole Hamilton. Veterans Voices is produced in collaboration with the Veteran and Military Center at Wright State University. This series is supported in part by a grant from the Jacob G. Schmidlapp Trusts, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee.

With 11 time zones and over 200 nationalities, Russia is the largest country in the world. Jazz drummer LaFrae Sci, who received her early musical training in her hometown of Dayton, got to know a region of Russia few tourists see when she took her band there. Community Voices producer Dave Barber has this story for WYSO's Culture Couch series.

Ohioans from all over the state have converged on the Statehouse today to pay their respects to American icon John Glenn, who lies in response in the Capitol’s Rotunda. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles caught up with a few of those people and files this sound portrait.

Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. He explored space a second time when he was in his 70’s. Glenn, a Democrat, was a four term U.S. Senator, the longest serving Senator in Ohio history. He was also a U.S. Marine pilot who served in several missions during World War II and the Korean War. Glenn was 95 years old when he passed away last week. He leaves behind his two children and his wife Annie, to whom he was married 73 years.

For the first time since 1962, the National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will be move out of Dayton. Fort Worth, Texas will now host the annual event. The decision came as a major disappointment to the National Aviation Heritage Alliance. The organization helped to secure new donors and garnered support from politicians. New marketing plans were also established in an effort to persuade the Board of Trustees to keep the ceremony in Dayton.

This weekend the Dayton International Airport celebrates its 80th anniversary. When it opened, it was called Dayton Municipal Airport. And opening day coincided with the anniversary of the Wright Brothers' first fight at Kittyhawk, North Carolina. It was 1936 – aviation was a burgeoning industry in the US. Aviation commentator Dan Patterson has the story.