WYSO Weekend: August 20, 2017

Welcome to our weekly radio magazine, WYSO Weekend. In this program we've got the information you’ll need to view the solar eclipse taking place on the 21st, and you'll hear how a local non-profit that feeds families and individuals in need hopes to expand their services.

This summer, we’re bringing you stories of Ohioans living with disabilities. Today, we explore the issue of employment discrimination and access. And WYSO producer Anna Lurie introduces us to Susan Koller and Tom Webb -- who both have cerebral palsy. They say work environments often aren’t set up to accommodate disabilities. Many people with mobility issues in the workplace need special software or other assistive technology.

On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will experience a solar eclipse. It promises to be an awe inspiring event for viewers, especially those located under the path of totality. And to get more details on it we spoke with Linda Weiss - president of the Miami Valley Astronomical Society, and Kevin Busarow - president of Oberwerk in Dayton. Oberwerk is a high performance optics studio in Dayton. First, Linda has some background on the astronomical society.

The non-profit House of Bread in Dayton was founded more than 30 years ago with the belief that no one deserves to go hungry. And today they are serving more meals than ever to families and people in need in the Miami Valley. They just kicked off a major capital campaign to expand on their existing facility in West Dayton. To talk more about their needs and goals to continue serving Miami Valley residents, our guest is House of Bread Executive Director Melodie Bennett.

The United Nations estimates that the world population will increase to 11 billion by the end of the century. UD professor Bob Brecha is thinking how population and sustainability are related and brings us this commentary.

WYSO's Bill Felker brings clarity and understanding to the living world around us.