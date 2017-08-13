WYSO Weekend: August 13, 2017

Welcome to your weekly radio magazine, WYSO Weekend. In this program - an excerpt from a spectacular edition of A Country Ramble. Last Sunday night, August 6, 2017, long time music hosts on WYSO, Tom Duffy and Fred Bartenstein, spent two hours reminiscing and reflecting back 90 years to the birth of commercial country music. It all happened when the Carter Family and Jimmie Rogers got together for a series of recording sessions in Bristol, Virginia, now known as the Bristol sessions.

This summer, we’re bringing you stories of Ohioans living with disabilities. Today, we meet Darrell Dean, who works at a disability services organization in Dayton. As WYSO’s April Laissle explains, at first, Darrell struggled to find a job after he graduated from high school.

In WYSO Curious, we tackle a question asked by Talis Gage, who wanted to know why there aren't more African-American police officers in Dayton. WYSO Curious looked into the numbers and found that Dayton has a disproportionately small number of African-American officers. The city is 43% black, but only 8% of law enforcement is black. According to a USA Today investigation into 2010 census data, Dayton had the biggest racial gap in the country. Community Voices producer Jason Reynolds has found that the gap hasn’t changed.

Last Sunday evening on A Country Ramble, longtime WYSO music hosts, Tom Duffy and Fred Bartenstein spent two hours remembering an historic occasion 90 years ago: considered by most to mark the birth of commercial country music. It all happened when the Carter Family and Jimmie Rogers got together for a series of recording sessions in Bristol, Virginia. They are known as the Bristol sessions and we’re going to dedicate the rest of today’s program to a portion of the WYSO original broadcast from last Sunday. From A Country Ramble here’s Tom Duffy, Fred Bartenstein and the Bristol Sessions. You can hear more old-time country music tonight with Tom Duffy at 6pm on WYSO.