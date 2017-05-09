WYSO To Launch Locally Hosted Hip Hop Show

WYSO will add a new locally hosted music program to its Tuesday night lineup. Tables of Content will take listeners into the sub-genres of modern day Hip Hop, exploring the art-form and its effect on music, culture and politics.

Host Jason Jordan, who will go by the name 3J the DJ on the air, is a Dayton native and musician with a deep seated love and knowledge of the genre.

“My love for music has led me to the heart of WYSO. With pride, I look forward to joining a team of dedicated music lovers, like myself, on a mission to keep radio in the hands of the people,” says Jordan.

Tables of Contents will air Tuesday nights on WYSO, 8-10pm. Dave Barber’s Jazz Night, which currently airs in that timeslot will go on hiatus.

"I've been hosting music programs on WYSO for nearly all my adult life and it's time for a break,” says Barber. “WYSO's volunteer music hosts are rare birds. I know how serious the commitment is, and how deep the passion is that drives the commitment. I've had the chance to meet Jason, know how knowledgeable he is about music, how much it means to him and how closely Niki has worked with him in helping prepare him to host on WYSO. As I take a hiatus from a long run, I would like to thank all of the listeners who have shared music with me over the years. I wish WYSO the best and encourage listeners to tune into Jason on Tuesday night."

WYSO will air jazz programming with NPR’s Jazz Night in America, hosted by musician Christian McBride Tuesday nights at 10pm.

“WYSO’s music continues to grow with this addition of Hip Hop to our lineup”, says music director, Niki Dakota. “It has been a pleasure working with Jason to develop this new show. This is but a slice of things to come, as we work to continue to expand the spectrum of musical offerings for our listeners.”

Tables of Contents will begin airing on WYSO on Tuesday, May 23rd.