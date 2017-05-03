WYSO

Wright State University Credit Rating Downgraded

By 38 minutes ago

Amid an ongoing budget crisis, Wright State University’s credit ranking has been downgraded.

Credit Flickr Creative Commons / Christopher Meeks

Moody’s Investors Services dropped the school’s rating from A2 to Baa2, signifying a “negative outlook.” The organization says the downgrade was prompted by Wright State’s deteriorating financial situation and significant operating deficits.

The new rating could affect Wright State’s ability to secure loans for large projects, such as new construction.

The University is projected to overspend its budget this year by about $40 million. The school has made cuts to programming and laid off faculty and staff members in response to the budget crunch.

Wright State’s interim President Curtis McCray has said further layoffs and cuts are imminent.

Tags: 
Wright State University

Related Content

Wright State University Audit Reveals Financial Misconduct

By Apr 17, 2017
Wright State University
K. Shimada/Wikimedia Commons

Wright State University recently released the long-awaited results from a 2015 audit into the school’s finances and potential conflicts of interest. School officials commissioned the audit following the opening of an ongoing federal investigation into Wright State’s alleged mishandling of international work visas.

Wright State Students, Faculty Plan Friday Protest

By Apr 6, 2017
Wright State University
K. Shimada/Wikimedia Commons

Students and Faculty at Wright State University are set to protest the University’s financial decisions Friday during a Board of Trustees meeting.

Protesters will march from Wright State’s quad to the student union, where the Board of Trustees will meet to discuss the school’s ongoing budget crisis. Wright State is set to overspend its budget this year by 40 million dollars. The university has cut faculty, staff and programs to rectify the situation. Wright State’s interim president Curtis McCray has said more cuts are coming.