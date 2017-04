Matt Baumann, who performs under the name Wolfcryer, and Eric Barnett met and began making music together in college. The duo visited the WYSO studios to perform live on Excursions and talked with Niki Dakota about songwriting, music as social commentary and more.

Hear the full interview and live set

Wolfcryer and Eric Barnett will perform at Songwriters Showcase on Thursday, April 20th at the Yellow Cab in downtown Dayton.