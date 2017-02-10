WYSO

Wittenberg University Selects New President

By Dan Gummel 4 hours ago

Officials at Wittenberg University in Springfield have named a new president to lead the school. The announcement concludes a six month search.

 

When he takes office, Dr. Michael Frandsen will become the 15th president of Wittenberg University. The school’s search followed the resignation of former president Dr. Laurie Joyner, who stepped down in late 2015.

The university has faced several years of budget cuts and Wittenberg officials say they chose Frandsen for his extensive financial management experience.  

Dr. Michael Frandsen will become Wittenberg University's 15th President.
Credit Daniel Gummel

Frandsen is currently the vice president of Finance and Administration at Oberlin College. He earned his PhD in management from the University of Texas, Austin.  

At a press conference introducing Frandsen, he told the crowd he plans to build on Wittenberg’s reputation in the community.

“The university is an important member of this community and I want the university and the community to be intertwined. And I know that community service is a big part of Wittenberg and I certainly expect to maintain and extend that so that everyone is involved with Springfield.”

Interim president Dr. Richard Helton is expected to finish out his term through the end of June.  Frandsen will assume his post on July 1.  

