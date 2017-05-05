What's Great in Dayton: May 5 - 11, 2017

Today is the grand opening of the River Run at RiverScape MetroPark! Around 5 pm, the ceremonial "first paddlers" will kayak through the new bank stabilization project. Around 6 pm, the first Pickin' in the Park concert of the summer will begin under the covered pavilion at RiverScape.

The Third Annual Herb Day is Saturday from 11 AM to 2 PM on the front lawn of the Trebein-Flynn Victorian house in Xenia. They will feature information about the Herb Garden behind the Galloway log house, food samples both sweet and savory, and knowledgeable herb gardeners to answer questions; plus herb plants and books are available (for a donation).

Glen Helen's biggest preservation fundraiser is on Saturday. Their annual birdwatching marathon, with free hikes, are scheduled throughout the day. Join them and discover how many bird species can be found in the Glen in one 24-hour period! You can "Make it Count for the Birds" from the comfort of your home.

On Saturday, 3-4:30 PM at the Dayton International Peace Museum local artist Beth Holyoke will speak about her experiences in volunteering at a refugee camp in northern Greece this past February.

The author of the book The Lost Gettysburg Address will take you on an exciting journey through some of the most dramatic events of the Civil War. This is on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Oakwood Community Center. Books will be available for purchase.

The kick-off event of the 23rd American Trails International Trails Symposium is Sunday at the Dayton Convention Center. The exhibit hall is open to attendees, guests, and local trail enthusiasts with no cost. In addition, local groups from around the Dayton area will provide information tables, presentations, and workshop activities for all ages. Entertainment will be provided.

