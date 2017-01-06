What's Great in Dayton: January 6 - 12, 2017

Dutoit Gallery is having a solo exhibition by artist Mychaelyn Michalec and the opening is tonight, 6-10pm. The show entitled, "I've never stopped wondering what my life would have been like" will feature new works including paintings and drawings which reflect on domestic life, memories, and the contrast of idealism versus reality.

Get out of the cold winter weather and come to the Hayner Center up in Troy to see a movie. Tonight at 7:30 p.m., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will present the 1989 film Dead Poets Society. There is no cost and open to the public and includes an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn, and soft drinks.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee tells of six awkward spelling champions that are in the competition of a lifetime where only one speller leaves victorious. This hit musical show is suitable for ages 13 and up and has participation in spelling from the audience. This show is tonight at 8:00pm and Saturday, at 2pm and 8pm.

Tomorrow, Saturday, at 9am to 1:30 in the Cox Arboretum MetroPark you can turn your resolution into reality! Learn about local destinations, and community resources for backpacking, paddling, biking and fishing. This class is designed to get the juices flowing as you make plans to turn 2017 into the year that you Get Out & Live! Hot drinks and snacks provided.

Instead of dragging your family's Christmas Tree to the curb, give that perfect tree its proper send off with the second annual Great Christmas Tree Burn on Saturday evening. This is at Adventures on the Great Miami in Tipp City. There is no cost to the Christmas Tree Burn and light food and drinks are available. Local firemen are present to ensure a fun and safe time for the whole family

Gotta Go….

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell