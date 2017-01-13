What's Great in Dayton: January 13 - 19, 2017

The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton is performing tonight, 7:30pm at the Troy-Hayner Center. This concert features a wide variety of music played beautifully with warmth and humor.

On Saturday at 6pm right here on WYSO there is a live broadcast of A Prairie Home Companion. The great musical guests are Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), and comedian Beth Stelling.



Looking for an amazing rabbit to adopt into your family? Make sure to stop by and meet the Bunny Brigade at the PetPeople in Centerville. They will have some amazing rabbits for you to meet as well as have experts on hand to answer any of your bunny questions! The PetPeople Rabbit Adoption Event is Sunday, noon to 4p.m.

If you want to see the beauty and natural wonder of Ohio then on Sunday, from 2:30- 4pm Aullwood's Education Manager uses his color photographs to reminisce about his over 40 years of exciting explorations, discoveries, and teachings about Ohio's natural wonders.

The Martin Luther King Jr Memorial March and Rally is Monday. The march starts on West 3rd street at the Drew Health Center at 10 am. Meet in the parking lot with their banner and red shirts at 9:45 am. The March will proceed from there to the Dayton Convention Center where the rally will take place.

Wanted: Your best local photos: The City of Dayton wants to share your best photos of the Dayton community! Submit your images of the Dayton skyline, local landmarks, parks and natural views, and they may be featured on daytonohio.gov. If published, photo credit will be included.

