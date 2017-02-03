What's Great in Dayton: February 3 - 9, 2017

Got cabin fever? Tonight at 7:30 pm, at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center they are providing the 1970 musical romantic comedy, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. There is no cost and it includes an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn, and soft drinks.

Do you love the taste of maple syrup? Ever wanted to make your own? Come experience the tradition of making maple syrup. Learn how to identify maple trees in your backyard and how to properly tap them for sap collecting. Learn how to boil down the sap and draw the maple syrup off in your own kitchen. Please dress for the weather. Saturday, from 10am - 1pm at the Charity Krueger Farm Discovery Center

On December 14, 2012, an act of unbelievable madness took the lives of 20 innocent children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. These 26 deaths were described by one local resident as "pebbles thrown into a pond." Through a series of interviews the true stories of that tragic day and its aftermath come to light in this powerful drama that asks, "How does a community endure the ultimate test, and what comes after the cameras and noise leave?" This play is now at Human Race Theatre.

Dayton's premier craft beer and food-pairing event is celebrating its 8th year on Saturday from 4-7pm at the beautiful and historic Masonic Center. This beer and food-pairing event will showcase the Dayton area's finest independent eateries paired with local, regional, and national craft beers. Enjoy live music and an opportunity to enjoy all fifteen local independent eateries along with twenty 4 oz. samples of craft beer.

Savor Your Sunday is when Coco's Bistro has teamed up with Stivers musicians to create a unique event that's food for the spirit - and stomach! It's a special brunch series featuring performances by young musicians from Stivers School for the Arts. This Sunday The Stivers Jazz Group will be performing.

Gotta Go….

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell