What's Great in Dayton: February 17 - 23, 2017

The worlds naughtiest and funniest magic show, THE NAKED MAGICIANS, is tonight at 8pm at The Victoria.

Tomorrow, Saturday, if you want to walk around and look for some early spring migrant birds like Tree Swallows and Eastern Phoebes then head over to the Woodland Cemetery. Bring your binoculars and dress for the weather. The walk is from 9:00 - 11:00 am and begins at the main entrance.



At the Human Race Theatre is this amazing play called 26 Pebbles. This has everyone thinking about the children and adults who were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The final play is Sunday.

The Antioch Writers Workshop is doing a mini-seminar on Sunday at books&co from 2-3:30 pm. You've done your research for your story, novel, essay, memoir or other writing...now, how do you use all those great savory details to enhance your writing, without overwhelming your reader? Learn some tips and techniques led by novelist Sharon Short.

Savor Your Sunday is when Coco's Bistro has teamed up with Stivers musicians to create a unique event that's food for the spirit - and stomach! It's a special brunch series featuring performances by young musicians from Stivers School for the Arts. This Sunday The Stivers Chamber Choir will be performing.

