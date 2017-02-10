What's Great in Dayton: February 10 - 16, 2017

The Great Antioch Circus is at UD Arena Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This is their 75th visit to Dayton so come on out and see the show!

The 2017 Great Backyard Bird Count is this weekend. There are fun opportunities to count birds, and to learn how to identify the more common winter birds in our area. Come to Aullwood on Friday and Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 am to count the birds that visit their feeders. Everyone can take part by counting birds for as little as 15 minutes (or as long as you wish).

On December 14, 2012, an act of unbelievable madness took the lives of 20 innocent children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. These 26 deaths were described by one local resident as "pebbles thrown into a pond." Through a series of interviews the true stories of that tragic day and its aftermath come to light in this powerful drama that asks, "How does a community endure the ultimate test, and what comes after the cameras and noise leave?" This play is now at Human Race Theatre.

The City of Kettering CitySites Public Art Program is looking for some artists or architects to design a site-specific public artwork. It seems a very complicated process about the weather, and the dirt, and pollution and being cleaned. But check it out!

Savor Your Sunday is when Coco's Bistro has teamed up with Stivers musicians to create a unique event that's food for the spirit - and stomach! It's a special brunch series featuring performances by young musicians from Stivers School for the Arts. This Sunday The Stivers Strings will be performing.

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell