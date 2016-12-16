What's Great in Dayton: December 16 - 22, 2016

Santa Visits The 2nd Street Market on Saturday, 10 am-1 pm. Bring a camera and snap a photo of Santa with your friends and family and he will have a treat for everyone who stops by.

An Urban Nutcracker is a twist on the traditional Nutcracker. The SMAG's version moves the party from a Victorian home to a Brownstone in the city. R&B, hip hop, jazz, rock, progressive, house and gospel are examples of their music selection. This is Friday, 8PM, and Saturday, 4PM & 8PM.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is teaming up with SICSA and the Animal Resource Center for the annual holiday adoption event! This is on Saturday, 11am - 4:00pm at the Dayton Mall (outside of JCPenney) … go and see if there is a pet for you!

A Live Nativity and Christmas Shop is on Oakwood at Far Hills and Dixon Avenue, next to St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Sunday, 6 - 8pm. The crèche scene includes live animals and beautiful lights! Warm beverages and treats served and winter campfires to keep you warm! The Christmas Shop offers many choices for stocking stuffers, holiday confections, cold weather wear - the last bits you'll need for your Christmas festivities!

What does President-elect Trump most need to know about our region? WYSO is launching a crowd sourcing project to open the dialog between our community and the new administration. They want to hear from you, your family, your friends and your neighbors. Your letter can be written or recorded for audio or video.

