What's Great in Dayton: August 4 - 10, 2017

This evening in Downtown Dayton is Art in the City. It is a celebration of Dayton's rich collection of visual and performing artists. If you go to the K12 Gallery they will be installing a giant yarn bomb to cover 7 blocks and there will be "creation stations", artist demonstrations and other interactive booths for everyone to enjoy!

And you can go to 2nd & Jefferson where collaborative Sumi Ink drawings are being made and installed on site. You can draw with them. This and more is tonight, 5-9pm all around Downtown Dayton.

The new Main Branch of the Dayton Metro Library in downtown Dayton is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday. All kind of events and things celebrating our huge and brand new library. This is from noon to 5pm.

Maker Faire is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. Glimpse the future and get inspired on Saturday and Sunday at the Carillon Historical park.

The Baby Boomer Festival is a vibrant celebration combining live music, food, drinks, shopping, and more. It features an 11-hour lineup of live bands playing their favorite hits from the 60's - 80's. Two large tents will be available to lounge, listen, and dance along to their favorite classic tunes! Saturday, 11am-11pm. This is at the St. Leonard Franciscan Living Community in Centerville.

And finally we of WYSO are accepting design submissions for The Next Great WYSO t-shirt and Hoodie through August 18th. Everyone is welcome to submit. The top 4 faves will be put to a public vote. The winning design will be used for 1 year on the t-shirt and hoodie offered as thank you gifts.

Gotta go,

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell