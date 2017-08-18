What's Great in Dayton: August 18 - 24, 2017

The Great Dayton Adventure Race is tonight. The race will take you to all corners of the downtown area, and you are sure to discover new things about our city! You will navigate the city with a map, answering the questions and performing tasks on the clue sheet in this action-packed adventure.

Let's Clear the Shelters and give a home to animals at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. On Saturday they are during their NAME YOUR OWN PRICE Adoption Event! This is Noon to 4 pm.

The 2nd annual national wellness festival is Saturday, 10am-5pm! There is no charge for this community festival which is a fun-filled day of enlightening speakers, and energizing movement classes. Enjoy a day you will remember and leave feeling renewed!

The Egg-citing Poultry Farm Walk is Saturday starting at 2:30pm at Aullwood Farm. What came first: the chicken or the egg? Why do turkeys gobble? Discover the answers by taking a closer look at some of the most unique fowl: chickens and turkeys. Who knows, maybe you will be gobbling all the way home!

You can see many of the Dayton area's finest and most colorful classic and exotic automobiles. This is Sunday, Noon to 4pm, at the Long-Romspert Homestead, on Far Hills Avenue in Oakwood. Along with the cars, the house will be open for touring. Photography is encouraged and highly recommended!

Dayton History's Victorian Afternoon Tea is on Sunday, 2 - 4pm, at historic Patterson Homestead. Costumed interpreters speak to the etiquette of the mid-19th century -- how to raise families, care for a house, cook, and serve meals. Clothing of the era is discussed, including what was considered proper for different events throughout the year.

