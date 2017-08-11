What's Great in Dayton: August 11 - 17, 2017

Runway Fest is Friday, from 6-10pm and it includes aircraft static displays, airplane rides, inflatables, food vendors, hot air balloons, face-painting, and it is capped off with fireworks at 9:30pm.

Now in its 34th year, the Germanfest Picnic is a celebration of the Miami Valley's rich German heritage. It is at RiverScape MetroPark and will feature the great food, the great beverages, and entertainment. It is tonight, Saturday and Sunday.

Sing The Beatles in 4-part harmony, drink beer, and socialize at Bach Society's Sing Dayton! Newcomers, shower singers, and choral ninjas are all welcome. Saturday, 7-10 pm at Yellow Cab Tavern.

The fun-filled Art on the Commons is Sunday! Come shop for fine arts and crafts by 100 talented artists from around the country. Works for display and sale include jewelry, ceramics, paintings, photography, and a lot more. It is 11am - 5pm, Lincoln Park Civic Commons.

Meet Aullwood's different turtles living in the Nature Center. Learn how you can identify different turtles and you can even take some of the turtles outside on the lawn and give them time to bask in the sunlight! Sunday starting at 2:30pm at Aullwood Marie S. Aull Education Center.

And finally we of WYSO are accepting design submissions for The Next Great WYSO t-shirt and Hoodie through August 18th. Everyone is welcome to submit. The top 4 faves will be put to a public vote. The winning design will be used for 1 year on the t-shirt and hoodie offered as thank you gifts.

Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell