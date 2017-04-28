What's Great in Dayton: April 28 - May 4, 2017

DVAC’s Art Auction is tonight at Sinclair College. This is their biggest and best, all art, all Dayton, wildly fun, eclectic, affordable, talent-packed, cool, casual, original art party of them all! Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the live auction begins promptly at 7:30 p.m.

For the eighth consecutive year, the Dayton Book Expo is Saturday. The all-day event includes panel discussions for aspiring authors, activities for children in the Kidz Zone and book signings! There is no cost to enter this and it is 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM, at the Ponitz Conference Center, in Sinclair

Learning Tree Farm is having their annual Babies on the Farm event. On Saturday from 10am to 2pm, you will be able to meet, hold, and interact with the farm's newest additions. Food trucks, local vendors, music by Todd the Fox, sheep shearing, children's games and herding demonstrations will also be part of this special community event.

John Kasich, our governor, will introduce his book, Two Paths: America Divided or United, on Saturday at 1:30 pm at Books & Co. at The Greene. Autograph line numbers will be given out beginning at 12:30 pm.

The 2017 Dayton Jewish Film Festival is now open. The films are at various places now through May 18.

WYSO's Podcasting Workshop is a one day seminar and it will be taught using WYSO's Community Voices training model to explore the history of podcasting, recent trends in listening, and the basics skills you will need to create your own podcasts. This is on May 6th.

