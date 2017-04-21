What's Great in Dayton: April 21 - 27, 2017

The Washington-Centerville Library Book Sale has thousands of hardback and paperback books for all ages, movies, CDs and more. Today until 9 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Centerville Library, 111 W. Spring Valley Rd.

Run For the Health of It is a 5K or a 10K on Saturday. All proceeds benefit the Junior League of Dayton's literacy and wellness programs for children and their families in Montgomery County.

Create bird and butterfly-friendly backyards at Aullwood's 13th annual Native Plant Sale featuring more than 100 wildflowers, trees, shrubs and grasses. This is Saturday from 9 to 3:30 at the Charity A. Krueger Farm Discovery Center. Admission to Aullwood has no cost all day at the Farm and Center!

The 31st annual Friends of Smith Gardens Perennial Sale is on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oakwood Community Center, 105 Patterson Road in Oakwood. A wide variety of perennials, hostas, ferns, herbs, ornamental grasses, wildflowers and daylilies will be available.

3rd Sundays at Front Street is a new outdoor market. Look for antiques and collectibles, artisan jewelry and handmade items, upcycled and recycled, produce, baked goods, prepared jams and sauces, food trucks and live music. It is at East Second Street and Dutoit in Downtown Dayton on Sunday 11 – 4pm.

WYSO's Podcasting Workshop is a one day seminar and it will be taught using WYSO's Community Voices training model to explore the history of podcasting, recent trends in listening, and the basics skills you will need to create your own podcasts. This is on May 6th.

Gotta Go….Charlie, It’s Great In Dayton, Campbell