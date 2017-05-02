Voters To Decide Several Local Issues On May 2 Primary Ballot

Miami Valley citizens are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the primary election.

Several local issues are on the ballot. 12 local school districts are asking voters to approve levies. Xenia, Valley View, Preble Shawnee, Carlisle and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center are all seeking funds for new building construction.

Income tax issues will also be decided Tuesday. Springfield and Phillipsburg have income tax increase measures on the ballot. West Carrollton is asking voters to make a 2013 income tax increase permanent.

And, Huber Heights voters will select a new mayor. Jeff Gore, Albert Griggs Jr. and David Wilson are on the ballot. Current Mayor Tom McMasters, chose not to run for re-election.

Polls are open until 7:30 Tuesday. Polling locations can be found at MyOhioVote.com.