WYSO

Upcoming Forums On Capital Punishment Reform In Springfield, Wilmington

By Dan Gummel 23 minutes ago

>On Monday, a Springfield Church is hosting a public forum on capital punishment reform. The event has several co-sponsors including, Amnesty International, the Ohio Council of Churches and Ohioans to Stop Executions.

The forum comes at a time as debates over capital punishment are heating up.  Ohio is scheduled to execute its first inmate in more than 3 years this May.  This summer the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals will also hear arguments in a case over the state’s lethal injection process and the drugs they plan on using.

 

Springfield and Wilmington will be hosting public forums on Capital Punishment Reform May 1 and May 2, 2017.
Credit Statehouse News Bureau

Reverend Jack Sullivan Jr. is the former executive director of Murder Victims Families for Reconciliation.  He hopes the forum will serve as a call to action.

“I think at some point society has to decide are we about revenge and retribution or are we about restoring families lives.  And if we’re about restoring families lives, then there’s no way executions help that.  They don’t. There are more creative and better ways for society to respond to horrific crimes, then the execution of those convicted for those crimes. “

The roundtable is open to the public and will be held Monday evening at 7 at Central Christian Church in Springfield.  A second forum will be held Tuesday in Wilmington.

Schedule: 

May 1, 7pm. Springfield

Central Christian Church

1504 Villa Rd, Springfield, OH 45503

May 2, 7pm. Wilmington

Wilmington Friends Meeting

66 N Mulberry St, Wilmington, OH 45177

May 3, 7pm. Ashland

Ashland First United Methodist Church

220 Sandusky St, Ashland, OH 44805

 

Tags: 
Capital Punishment
City of Springfield
Wilmington

Related Content

Ohio's Largest Climbing Cliffs Coming Soon To Clark County

By Dan Gummel Mar 13, 2017
Trash is being removed from the future Mad River Gorge and Nature Preserve in Clark County. When it opens this summer it will become Ohio's largest rock climbing cliffs.
Ohio Climbers Coalition

The Miami Valley will soon be home to Ohio’s largest natural rock-climbing area. The Mad River Gorge and Nature Preserve, set to open in May on the west side of Springfield, will feature a set of limestone cliffs nearly 5,000 feet long and ranging from 40 to 50 feet high. 

 

Carol Kennard, executive director of the Clark County Parks District, says the attraction will be available to climbers at no cost.   

Wittenberg University Selects New President

By Dan Gummel Feb 10, 2017
Dr. Michael Frandsen will become Wittenberg University's 15th President.
Daniel Gummel

Officials at Wittenberg University in Springfield have named a new president to lead the school. The announcement concludes a six month search.

 

When he takes office, Dr. Michael Frandsen will become the 15th president of Wittenberg University. The school’s search followed the resignation of former president Dr. Laurie Joyner, who stepped down in late 2015.

The university has faced several years of budget cuts and Wittenberg officials say they chose Frandsen for his extensive financial management experience.  

Springfield Group Signs Letter Advocating For Refugees

By Dan Gummel Feb 2, 2017
the front page of the Welcome Springfield website

Citizens with the group Indivisible Springfield say they are concerned with some of President Trump’s actions in his first weeks in office. They’ve teamed up with the nonprofit Welcome Springfield, and plan to send a letter to officials calling for “bipartisan solutions that honor and respect the needs of the immigrants and refugees who have come to our nation and to Clark County, Ohio.”

 

Pam Dixon with Indivisible Springfield says its the right thing to do.