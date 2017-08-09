WYSO

Tragedy, Weather Lead To Lowest Ohio State Fair Attendance Since 2004

By 1 minute ago

After years of big numbers, attendance at this year’s Ohio State Fair plummeted to its lowest number in 13 years.

The Ohio State Fair ended its 12-day run on Sunday, August 6.
Credit Karen Kasler

During its 12-day run the fair brought in 801,031 people – the lowest number since 2004 and a 13 percent drop from last year.

Spokesperson Alicia Shoults says attendance fluctuates every year, but the breakdown of a Midway ride that left one person dead and several seriously injured was a factor. “I think that obviously, opening day’s tragic accident certainly contributed to that and accompanying that, the fact that the rides were closed for a few days.”

Shoults says the cooler weather and the occasional rain also might have kept visitors away. There were more than 120,000 fewer visitors to the state fair this year than there were in 2016.

Tags: 
Ohio State Fair

Related Content

Ohio State Fair Rides Reopen After Accident

By Jul 31, 2017

Officials say rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair after a fatal ride accident are open after being re-inspected.

Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning. Some rides, mostly in the fair's Kiddie Land, had previously reopened.

All rides were shut down last Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart, killing 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others, several critically.