Talk to Me: A Teenager Opens Up About Mental Illness

Today on Dayton Youth Radio, we'll meet Centerville High School senior Kami Flanders who shares her struggle with mental illness. This story contains graphic language that some listeners may find disturbing.

Kami Flanders is a senior at Centerville High School. Special Thanks to Tricia Rapoch, teacher for the Communication Arts Program at Centerville High School. Learn more at the school's website: http://www.centerville.k12.oh.us/CHS

For information on mental health resources for teens and young adults, visit: http://www.nami.org/Find-Support/Teens-and-Young-Adults

