Stay Calm and Play Bass: A Teenager Finds His Groove

By & Zach Whitaker 1 hour ago
  • Zach Whitaker
    Zach Whitaker
    Basim Blunt / WYSO

Today on Dayton Youth Radio, we'll hear from Zach Whitaker, a student at Centerville High School who loves music and is wildly passionate about the bass guitar.

Zach Whitaker is a student at Centerville High School. Special Thanks to Tricia Rapoch, teacher for the Communication Arts Program at Centerville High School. Learn more at the school's website:  http://www.centerville.k12.oh.us/CHS

