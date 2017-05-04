Stay Calm and Play Bass: A Teenager Finds His Groove

Today on Dayton Youth Radio, we'll hear from Zach Whitaker, a student at Centerville High School who loves music and is wildly passionate about the bass guitar.

Zach Whitaker is a student at Centerville High School. Special Thanks to Tricia Rapoch, teacher for the Communication Arts Program at Centerville High School. Learn more at the school's website: http://www.centerville.k12.oh.us/CHS

Dayton Youth Radio is supported by the Virginia W. Kettering Foundation and the Armotte Boyer Charitable Trust, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee.