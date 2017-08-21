WYSO
Stats + Stories: Gridiron...Touchdown...Field Goal...Traumatic Brain Injury

By John Bailer & Richard Campbell

Alan Schwarz (@alanschwarz) is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist best known for his reportage of public health issues for The New York Times.

Touchdowns, first downs, blocking, tackles, these are words that everyone familiar with football in the United States will recognize. Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), dementia, memory loss, depression, these are words that recently have been connected to playing football. The emergence of the story connecting football with brain injury is the focus of this episode of Stats and Stories.  John Bailer from Miami University's Department of Statistics, and Media, Journalism and Film Department Chair, Richard Campbell, are joined by Alan Schwarz. While working as a journalist for the New York Times, Alan wrote a series of articles on concussions and football and this was credited with helping to revolutionize the treatment of head injuries and exposing the seriousness in them for the athletes. 

