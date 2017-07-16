Stats + Stories: Epidemic Trials and Tribulations

WYSO is partnering with Stats and Stories, a podcast produced at Miami University.

It started with the death of one infant in late 2013. It was followed by the deaths of family members and health care workers and healers in 2014 and exploded into the awareness of the world as thousands were affected in 2014 and 2015. Almost 30-thousand people contracted the disease and more than ten thousand died in the recent Ebola virus outbreak that struck in Africa. How do we respond to such a crisis? How quickly can drugs and vaccines be developed, tested and distributed in the time of an emerging epidemic? Conducting clinical research studies in the context of emerging and potential epidemics is the focus of this episode of Stats and Stories.

John Bailer from Miami University's Department of Statistics and Steve Siff from the Department of Media, Journalism and Film are joined by University of Pennsylvania Professor of Biostatistics, Susan Ellenberg. She served on the committee on clinical trials during the 2014/2015 Ebola outbreak, and studies questions related to health interventions for epidemics.

