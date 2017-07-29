WYSO
Stats + Stories: Describing And Measuring An $18 Trillion Economy

By Rosemary Pennington & John Bailer & Richard Campbell 1 hour ago

Brian Moyer, director of the US Bureau of Economic Analysis

In news stories about the health of the American economy or sometimes on Sunday morning talk shows, you might hear experts talking about the GDP or Gross Domestic Product. The GDP is a measure of the value of all goods and services produced during a particular time period and as you might imagine it's quite the undertaking to keep track of all that information. The organization that does that among other things is the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In this episode of Stats + Stories, Rosemary Pennington is joined by panelists John Bailer from Miami University's Department of Statistics, and Media, Journalism and Film Department Chair, Richard Campbell. Their guest Brian Moyer, director of the US Bureau of Economic Analysis or BEA. 

