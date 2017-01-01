Speeches from the 2016 Dayton Literary Peace Prize

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize was founded in 2005 - ten years after the Dayton Peace Accords ended the war in Bosnia. The prize honors authors from around the world for fiction, non-fiction and lifetime achievement. And it's the only international literary peace prize in the United States.

The 2016 Dayton Literary Peace Prize award ceremony was held on November 20, 2016 at the Schuster Center. In this special presentation of the award ceremony, you'll hear authors who have been honored for advancing peace through literature including Susan Southard, Viet Thanh Nguyen and Marilynne Robinson- winner of the 2016 Richard Holbrooke Award for Distinguished Achievement.

