Southwest Airlines To Leave Dayton

Dayton officials are reacting to news that Southwest Airlines is leaving the Dayton International Airport in June of 2017.

In a press release, Dayton Director of Aviation Terrence Slaybaugh says Southwest's announcement is part of a growing trend concentrating airline service in larger hub markets.

Southwest Airlines has been in Dayton since 2012 after the acquisition of AirTran. Southwest meanwhile has announced eight additional daily flights to the Cincinnati airport Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

