RTA Strike: State Representative Threatens Legislative Action

Despite two rounds of hours-long negotiations over the weekend, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385’s strike began Monday, bringing the RTA system to a halt.  

 

The strike has Dayton business and government leaders urging the two parties to return to the negotiating table.


 

BarryStaff president Doug Barry says his much of his workforce relies on RTA to get to employment.

“Right now, the impact hasn’t been as severe as I thought it was going to be, but it’s only the first day," said Barry. "There were people who were planning on this and making arrangements, which in the short term you can do. But in the long term, it’s going to cost people jobs.”

That’s a scenario state representative Niraj Antani (R-Miami) is trying to avoid. He says he’s urging both parties to come to agreement, and threatening legislative action. Antani says he’s exploring drafting a bill to prevent regional transit authority unions from striking.

“I want both sides of the negotiating table to know that the longer they drag this on, the more severe legislative solution they will face.”

The impasse between RTA leaders and Local 1385 stems from wage increase and insurance issues. There’s no word yet on when the two parties will meet again.

