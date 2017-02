Many across our region are mourning the loss of one of Dayton’s most influential funk-music pioneers. Walter "Junie" Morrison was one of the original members of the Ohio Players. He also played keyboards with the band Funkadelic.

Morrison’s daughter announced the 62-year-old’s death on Facebook, prompting dozens of fans, friends and family members to post their personal memories and appreciation Morrison’s huge influence on music history. Here, WYSO's Radio Basim, Behind The Groove Music host, shares his own remembrances of Morrison.