Refugee Resettlement Groups Wait For Word On Trump Travel Ban

Officials with Dayton’s refugee resettlement agency are keeping close tabs on court actions related to President Donald Trump’s recent executive immigration order. The controversial order banned travel from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, and banned all refugees from entering the country for 120 days. A federal court ruling Friday temporarily halted the ban, which is now the subject of a legal battle experts say may ultimately reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

Refugee advocates with Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley say uncertainty over the ban has not significantly altered resettlement plans. No refugee arrivals were planned for this week, and the group is not planning to expedite its arrival schedule.

Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley CEO Laura Roesch says she’s paying close attention to any new developments.

“We’ve been following the legislative actions very carefully, and there have been many and there are many more possibly coming up. So we’re just looking at it more from a practical nature, how the case worker, how the staff will be impacted, do we need to be ready for an arrival or not.”

Roesch says agency staffers moving forward with resettling refugees who have already arrived in Dayton.