Q&A on GOP Health Care Bill

This week, Republicans in Congress will try to rally votes behind a bill that proposes major changes to the way Americans get health care and how much they pay. Governor John Kasich has expressed concern about how this bill would affect Ohioans, particularly low-income residents and people who depend on Medicaid for their health care. The Kasich administration has estimated as many as 500,000 Ohioans could lose their healthcare under the bill. Use this Q&A to explore how the bill would affect you.

Loading...