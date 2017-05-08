Public Meeting Planned To Air Complaints About Stony Hollow Landfill Odors

Montgomery County residents could soon have a chance to voice concerns about the Stony Hollow Landfill, south of Dayton. The state EPA has ordered landfill owners Waste Management to hold a public meeting to hear community complaints. The order also calls on the company to take more than a dozen corrective actions and pay $16,000 in fines.

Ohio EPA spokesperson Dina Pierce says the agency has received more than 150 complaints over the last year.

“There have been some issues at the landfill that have resulted in some stronger odors, and those have caused a nuisance issue out in the surrounding community – in Moraine and some of the areas immediately adjacent to the landfill,” she says.

Among the EPA orders are requirements that Waste Management do more to curb smells, and conduct increased air monitoring both on-site and in surrounding neighborhoods.

Officials say Waste Management officials are complying fully with the orders.

In a statement, Waste Management officials say they, "agree with these orders and will continue to work closely with the Ohio EPA and other regulators to make sure Stony Hollow Landfill completes all action items on schedule and adheres to the standards outlined in the plan. The final findings and orders lay out the appropriate next steps to build on the significant progress we’ve made containing and controlling odors, including: