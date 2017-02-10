WYSO

Pro And Anti Planned-Parenthood Protests Planned For Saturday

By 1 hour ago

Dueling abortion protests both for and against Planned Parenthood are on tap for Dayton Saturday.

Credit Jo Ingles

The group Dayton Right to Life is organizing a rally for the “National Day to Defund Planned Parenthood” -- a day of action at clinics across the country aiming to pressure lawmakers to defund the women’s health organization.

And pro-choice activists are planning their own rally in support of Planned Parenthood in downtown Dayton. Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance organizer Joy Schwab says data shows one-in-five American women have used Planned Parenthood for general women’s health services.

“Only three percent of what Planned Parenthood does involves abortions," she says. "I feel Right to Life and other anti-choice groups, if they want to reduce the number of abortions, they are targeting the wrong organization because by preventing unwanted pregnancies, that has reduced the amount of abortions more than all of these restrictions that the anti-choice people keep trying to put on abortion services and access.”

President Donald Trump has promised to end taxpayer-funded abortion and to choose what he has called a quote "pro-life" justice for the Supreme Court.

Tags: 
Abortion

Related Content

Miami Valley Pro-Choice Advocates Respond To Passage of Heartbeat Bill

By Dec 7, 2016

Miami Valley pro-choice activists say they’re taking action after the Ohio Legislature approved a bill banning abortion at the time a fetal heartbeat is detected, which could be as early as 6 weeks into pregnancy.

If signed by Governor Kasich, the law would be among the most stringent abortion regulations in the country.

Joy Schwab of the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance says the group is reaching out to the governor’s office to address the issue. She thinks the legislation will be challenged in court.

Gov. John Kasich Signs 20-Week Abortion Ban, Vetoes Heartbeat Bill

By & Dec 13, 2016
Text of Gov Kasich’s veto on Heartbeat bill
Andy Chow

Gov. John Kasich has signed one abortion ban, but vetoed another one. 

Kasich used his line-item veto power and struck down the so-called “Heartbeat Bill”, which would ban abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat could be detected. But he left the child abuse bill that ban was attached to intact.

If the Heartbeat Bill had become law, it would be the strictest abortion ban in the country, and many critics said it was unconstitutional. But Kasich signed another ban that would outlaw abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy.