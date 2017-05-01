WYSO

Premier Health, UnitedHealthcare Officials Pledge Commitment To Contract Talks As Deadline Looms

By 17 minutes ago

Credit WYSO/Joshua Chenault

Officials with Dayton’s largest health system and insurance giant UnitedHealthcare say they remain open to talking, despite contract negotiations breaking down.

If the two sides fail to reach an agreement soon, an estimated 60,000 Premier Health patients may need to find new doctors.

The deadline for reaching a deal is May 14. After that, many people with employer-based and Medicaid plans will have to pay out-of-network for Premier hospitals and physicians.

Premier and UnitedHealth did agree last week to preserve Medicare coverage until the end of 2017. 

Premier Health officials released a statement: 

"At its heart, Premier Health’s disagreement with UnitedHealthcare is about patient choice. We believe that patients should have a transparent choice of quality health care providers, based on their experiences as well as quality and cost data. We do not believe that UnitedHealthcare should effectively make that choice for patients. To minimize any disruption to patient care, Premier Health offered to extend our contract with UnitedHealthcare through the end of the year (without a rate increase). UnitedHealthcare rejected our offer. Despite this response, Premier Health continues to keep the lines of communication open with UnitedHealthcare so that we can resolve this matter as soon as possible on behalf of our patients."

UnitedHealthcare is the nation’s largest insurance provider. In a statement, officials said the insurer is committed to continuing discussions with Premier, and working on an "acceptable" solution.

“As one of the most expensive health systems in Southwestern Ohio, Premier continues to make demands that would prevent employers from giving their workers incentives for choosing quality, cost efficient care providers and instead, insists on continuing to drive up costs for the community.”

People who may be affected by policy changes are urged to contact UnitedHealthcare for more information.

Tags: 
Premier Health
unitedhealthcare

Related Content

Montgomery County Fairgrounds Sold To University, Health Network

By & Apr 15, 2017

Montgomery County has sold its fairgrounds to the University of Dayton and a Premier Health Network.

The university and Premier Health both signed a letter of intent in December to buy the Montgomery County Fairgrounds near Dayton.

The university and Premier will each pay $5.25 million of the purchase price.

Montgomery County is giving the institutions $2 million to restore and reuse a historic roundhouse on the property, and the Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority is contributing a $2.5 million state grant to revitalization efforts.

New 24-Hour “Virtual Clinic” Allows For Video-Chat Appointments

By Apr 3, 2017
Premier Health health care telemedicine telehealth
WYSO/Jess Mador

Southwest Ohioans now have a new way to access routine and urgent-care medical services. Premier Health officials Monday announced a new “virtual clinic” that connects doctors and patients via video conference. 

The Premier Virtual Care program is the first of its kind in the Miami Valley, officials say. The telemedicine program makes doctors available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It’s intended for patients with non-life threatening conditions such as colds, flu, allergies and back pain, and it works like this: