Premier Health, UnitedHealthcare Officials Pledge Commitment To Contract Talks As Deadline Looms

Officials with Dayton’s largest health system and insurance giant UnitedHealthcare say they remain open to talking, despite contract negotiations breaking down.

If the two sides fail to reach an agreement soon, an estimated 60,000 Premier Health patients may need to find new doctors.

The deadline for reaching a deal is May 14. After that, many people with employer-based and Medicaid plans will have to pay out-of-network for Premier hospitals and physicians.

Premier and UnitedHealth did agree last week to preserve Medicare coverage until the end of 2017.

Premier Health officials released a statement:

"At its heart, Premier Health’s disagreement with UnitedHealthcare is about patient choice. We believe that patients should have a transparent choice of quality health care providers, based on their experiences as well as quality and cost data. We do not believe that UnitedHealthcare should effectively make that choice for patients. To minimize any disruption to patient care, Premier Health offered to extend our contract with UnitedHealthcare through the end of the year (without a rate increase). UnitedHealthcare rejected our offer. Despite this response, Premier Health continues to keep the lines of communication open with UnitedHealthcare so that we can resolve this matter as soon as possible on behalf of our patients."

UnitedHealthcare is the nation’s largest insurance provider. In a statement, officials said the insurer is committed to continuing discussions with Premier, and working on an "acceptable" solution.

“As one of the most expensive health systems in Southwestern Ohio, Premier continues to make demands that would prevent employers from giving their workers incentives for choosing quality, cost efficient care providers and instead, insists on continuing to drive up costs for the community.”

People who may be affected by policy changes are urged to contact UnitedHealthcare for more information.