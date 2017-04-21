WYSO

Potential Work Visa Reforms May Impact Dayton Area Businesses

By 28 minutes ago

President Trump signed an executive order this week calling for a report on changes needed to reform visa programs for international workers. Advocates say this could lead to a reduction in foreign labor in the United States. This possibility has some local employers worried about the future of their businesses.

Immigration lawyer Catherine McCarthy says she’s been fielding calls from business owners who rely on foreign workers for the busy summer season.

“A lot of companies are actually coming and telling me they’re short handed because they can’t get their steady supply of interested workers from Mexico or other locations outside of the United States.”

McCarthy says demand for H1 and H2 visas, which allow international citizens to legally work in the U.S, has gone up significantly in the past few years. But the number of available visas has capped out. McCarthy says her clients are afraid the Trump administration may decide to lower the cap even further. And they fear many immigrants they’ve hired in the past won’t return.  

“One of my main clients that for them, they don’t feel that comfortable coming to the U.S. and generally in landscaping, the salaries are not tremendous.”

Some of McCarthy’s clients are exploring raising pay rates to attract more American employees. But, she says, some business can’t afford the wage hike.

 

Tags: 
Immigration
Jobs
Business

Related Content

Maribel Trujillo Diaz Deported

By Apr 19, 2017

Maribel Trujillo Diaz, the Butler County mother of four who'd been battling an imminent deportation order, has been sent back to her native Mexico.

Ohio House Democrats Respond To Trump Administration Threat On Sanctuary Cities

By Andy Chow (Statehouse News Bureau) Mar 28, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued an ultimatum to so-called sanctuary cities and states: either work with federal immigration enforcement or lose grant funding. But House Democrats aren’t budging.

Several cities have said they will not dedicate local law enforcement resources to carry out immigration laws for federal agencies, that includes Columbus and Cincinnati.