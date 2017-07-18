WYSO
Related Program: 
Poor Will's Almanack

Poor Will's Almanack: July 18 - 24, 2017

By 10 minutes ago
  • Alexey Sorokin / Flickr Creative Commons

July 19, is the 200th day of the year, and now the tide of summer reaches as far north as it can go, and then starts to slip away back toward the Gulf of Mexico. The rate of the retreat varies with each year, but the balance always shifts during the seventh month. The day's length becomes one to two minutes shorter every twenty-four hours, and the countryside responds with changing color and sound. 

At the start of the year’s ebb tide, the land is in the middle of bee balm and coneflower bloom. Fireflies mate in the humid nights. The first katydids and crickets chant after dark. Woolly bear caterpillars, chiggers, ticks and Japanese beetles become more common. Thistledown unravels in the sun and collapses in the rain. Seed pods form on trumpet creepers. Milkweed pods emerge; they burst their shells at the approach of middle fall, just 80 days from now.

The first peaches and summer apples are coming in. July's wild cherries ripen, and elderberries set fruit. Blueberries are blue. The best red mulberries have fallen. Late summer’s white snakeroot, cup plant, ironweed, boneset, wingstem, and tall coneflowers are budding.

This year's ducklings and goslings are full grown. Cicada calls balance the diminished cardinal song and robin song. Rough-winged swallows have started to move south, leading the migrations.

This is Bill Felker with Poor Will’s Almanack. I'll be back again next week with notes for the fifth week of middle summer. In the meantime, under the new Blackberry Moon, scout the fields and walkways for blackberries warmed by the sun.

 

Related Content

Poor Will's Almanack: July 11 - 17, 2017

By Jul 11, 2017
Peter Mooney / Flickr Creative Commons

I have been making notes about the seasons in a daybook since 1978. Each day’s post contains observations of common events in nature in my neighborhood,  village and nearby parks.

I have learned that events in nature occur more or less at the same times each year. Sometimes I see trends, and I enjoy comparing the quality of seasons. I enjoy finding new things the more I look.

Poor Will's Almanack: July 4 - 10, 2017

By Jul 4, 2017
Overduebook / Flickr Creative Commons

Now in early middle summer, the days still seem to last forever, the Sweet Corn Moon is waxing, and cicadas soon fill the warm mornings and afternoons with their high buzzing whine. The number of flowers in bloom reaches its peak, and the world is full of color.