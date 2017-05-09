PoliticsOhio: 2018 Race For Governor Heating Up

The 2018 elections are still months away, but the race to replace outgoing, two-term Gov. John Kasich already has more than a few candidates.

The Political landscape so far:

On the Democratic side, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will go up against Sen. Joe Schiavoni, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton and former state representative Connie Pillich.

Four Republicans will face off in the GOP primary: Secretary of State Jon Husted, Congressman Jim Renacci, Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

In this edition of PoliticsOhio, Wright State assistant political science professor Lee Hannah tells WYSO the mix of experienced candidates already in the race should make for an interesting election cycle.

