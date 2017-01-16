Politics Ohio: Veteran Journalist Shares Experiences And Offers Advice To New President

Veteran Washington journalist - Sid Davis - has witnessed many of the most pivotal events in recent American political history -- including the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and the swearing into office of Lyndon Johnson on Air Force One immediately after.

In the latest edition of Politics Ohio, Davis previews what he’ll talk about in an up coming speech to the Dayton Council on World Affairs and offers some advice for President-elect Donald Trump.

Journalist Sid Davis accompanied President Kennedy to Dallas on November 22, 1963 as a pool reporter. He served with the US Navy, 1946-1948; White House correspondent Westinghouse Broadcasting Company, Washington, 1959-1968; chief Washington news bureau, 1968-1977; Director news NBC News, Washington, 1977-1979, bureau chief, 1979-1980, vice president and bureau chief, 1980-1982, senior Washington correspondent, 1982-1987.

Davis also served as Director office programs Voice of America, 1987-1994, Direct News and other worldwide programming for VOA's English and 45 other languages. Guest scholar Brookings Institution, Washington, 1994-1996; Lecturer, writer on media and presidency, 1996-1997. Writer, lecturer on media and the presidency and television's impact on public policy, since 1997.