Police Officer Involved in Beavercreek Walmart Shooting Returns To Full Duty

The police officer who shot and killed John Crawford III at a Beavercreek Walmart nearly three years ago is back on full duty.

Calls seeking confirmation from the city of Beavercreek were not immediately returned Wednesday.

The Dayton Daily News reports Officer Sean Williams was assigned to administrative desk duty shortly after the August, 2014, shooting.

A Greene County Grand Jury declined to indict anyone involved in the case.

Last week, federal authorities said they would not pursue civil rights charges. A spokesperson for the city of Beavercreek said Williams was returned to full duty shortly after that announcement last week.

Williams shot 22-year-old Crawford after a 911-caller reported a man waving a rifle inside the Walmart store. Police say Crawford didn't obey commands to drop what they learned later was an air rifle he had picked up from a store shelf.

Crawford’s relatives have said Crawford was given less than a second to respond to commands from police.

Williams is white. Crawford was African-American.