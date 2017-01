Police are investigating a double shooting after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a duplex near Yellow Springs yesterday.

The Dayton Daily News reports a woman’s body was found outside 4444 E. Enon Road about 1 mile north of Antioch University. Police later found the body of a man inside the same residence.

The Greene County Sheriff's office is now investigating the case as a double homicide and has identified the victims as William Brown and Sherri Mendenhall, both of Yellow Springs.